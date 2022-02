Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/ BCCI Ravindra Jadeja played a vital cameo in IND vs SL 2nd T20I

IND vs SL 3rd T20 Live Streaming: When and where to watch India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I live on TV and Online

India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd T20I

Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala

7:00 PM IST

When is India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd T20I?

India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd T20I, will take place on Saturday, February 27, 2022.

What Time does India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20 begin?

India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20 will begin at 7:00 PM IST.

What time will the toss between India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I happen?

The toss between India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I will take place at 6:30 PM IST.

Where will India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20 take place?

India vs West Indies 3rd T20 will be played in Dharamsala.

How To Watch India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20 Live Streaming in India?

Fans can watch India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20 Live on Star Sports, Hotstar.

India vs Sri Lanka Schedule

India vs Sri Lanka, T20Is

1st T20I: February 24, Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow, 7:00 pm IST

2nd T20I: February 26, Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala 7:00 pm IST

3rd T20I: February 27, Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala 7:00 pm IST

Squads

India’s T20I squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan (wk, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Bumrah (VC), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Harshal Patel, Md. Siraj, Sanju Samson (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Y Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Avesh Khan

Sri Lanka squad: Dasun Shanaka (Captain), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Charith Asalanka (Vice-Captain), Dinesh Chandimal, Danushka Gunathilaka, Kamil Mishara, Janith Liyanage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Kumara, Binura Fernando, Shiran Fernando, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Praveen Jayawickrama, Ashian Daniel