LIVE IND vs SL 1st T20, Latest cricket match scores & updates: SKY set to play first game in Wankhede

Sri Lanka XI: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Dilshan Madushanka
India XI: Ishan Kishan(w), Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya(c), Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Shivam Mavi, Umran Malik, Yuzvendra Chahal
Sri Lankan skipper has won the toss and the visitors will field first. India have few fresh faces and they will want to make the most of this chance
New year, new direction and new players. Shubman Gill and Shivam Mavi are set to debut for India in the T20I fomat
Toss coming up in a while. India and Sri Lanka are all in readiness to give it their all in the 1st T20I of the series.
'SKY' aka Suryakumar Yadav has been elevated to the position of Indian vice captain. The Mumbai-based batter had a stellar 2022 and he feels that he has been rewarded for his performance.
Post India's debacle in the 2022 T20 World Cup against England in the semi-final, the Indian cricket team is looking towards the future. Hardik Pandya is leading the charge for the Indian cricket team and he certainly will have his eyes set on the 2024 T20 World Cup
Top News
Related Cricket News
Latest News