Tuesday, January 03, 2023
     
LIVE IND vs SL 1st T20, Latest cricket match scores & updates: SKY set to play first game in Wankhede

LIVE IND vs SL 1st T20, Latest cricket match scores & updates: India are taking on Sri Lanka in the first contest of this three match T20I series. The match will be played at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Jishu Bhattacharya Written By: Jishu Bhattacharya @bh0592 New Delhi Updated on: January 03, 2023 18:45 IST
Hardik Pandya, Dasun Shanaka, IND vs SL
Image Source : INDIA TV IND vs SL, 1st T20I

LIVE IND vs SL 1st T20, Latest cricket match scores & updates: SKY set to play first game in Wankhede

Hardik Pandya's team India is taking on Dasun Shanaka's Sri Lanka. The Indian team is without their big guns Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul and the youngsters will have a point to prove. The first match is being played at the Wankhede Stadium.

Latest Cricket News

Live updates:

  • Jan 03, 2023 6:43 PM (IST) Posted by Jishu Bhattacharya

    Playing XI for both sides

    Sri Lanka XI: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Dilshan Madushanka

    India XI: Ishan Kishan(w), Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya(c), Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Shivam Mavi, Umran Malik, Yuzvendra Chahal

  • Jan 03, 2023 6:33 PM (IST) Posted by Jishu Bhattacharya

    Sri Lanka to field first

    Sri Lankan skipper has won the toss and the visitors will field first. India have few fresh faces and they will want to make the most of this chance

     

  • Jan 03, 2023 6:30 PM (IST) Posted by Jishu Bhattacharya

    New debutants for India

    New year, new direction and new players. Shubman Gill and Shivam Mavi are set to debut for India in the T20I fomat

  • Jan 03, 2023 6:13 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    Toss coming up

    Toss coming up in a while. India and Sri Lanka are all in readiness to give it their all in the 1st T20I of the series. 

  • Jan 03, 2023 5:20 PM (IST) Posted by Jishu Bhattacharya

    Suryakumar Yadav blasting it off

    'SKY' aka Suryakumar Yadav has been elevated to the position of Indian vice captain. The Mumbai-based batter had a stellar 2022 and he feels that he has been rewarded for his performance. 

    WATCH SURYA SWEAT IT OUT IN THE NETS

  • Jan 03, 2023 5:08 PM (IST) Posted by Jishu Bhattacharya

    The start of new era

    Post India's debacle in the 2022 T20 World Cup against England in the semi-final, the Indian cricket team is looking towards the future. Hardik Pandya is leading the charge for the Indian cricket team and he certainly will have his eyes set on the 2024 T20 World Cup

