India vs South Africa, 1st Test, Day 4 LIVE Cricket Score: India aim big lead in Centurion

India vs South Africa, 1st Test, Day 4 LIVE Cricket Score: Follow Live Scores, Live Match Updates, Latest Scorecard, Commentary and Updates of IND vs SA Boxing Day Test at SuperSport Park, Centurion.

India TV Sports Desk Reported by: India TV Sports Desk
New Delhi Published on: December 29, 2021 13:07 IST
KL Rahul, who smashed a century in the first innings against South Africa
Image Source : GETTY

KL Rahul, who smashed a century in the first innings against South Africa, plays a shot during India's second innings on Day 3 in Centurion 

India vs South Africa, 1st Test, Day 4 LIVE Cricket Score: IND vs SA Live Match Updates from Centurion

IND vs SA, 1st Test Day 3: Five-star Shami puts India in driver's seat against Proteas

It was bowlers day in Centurion for the reason that as many as 18 wickets were scalped on Day 3 of the first Test between India and South Africa. 

Mohammed Shami's sheer artistry with new and old ball fetched him another five-wicket haul as India seized control of the first Test against South Africa on the third day by extending their overall lead to 146 runs that could prove to be decisive.

Shami (16-5-44-5) and his pace bowling colleagues Jasprit Bumrah (7.2-2-16-2), Mohammed Siraj (15.3-1-45-1) and Shardul Thakur (11-1-51-2) further enhanced their reputation as world beaters by dismissing the Proteas for mere 197.

The quartet neutralised Lungi Ngidi's lion-hearted morning spell which saw him finish on 6 for 71 from 24 overs as India lost seven wickets from 55 runs to be all-out on 327.

The wily old Shami, manfully shouldered the duties of a pace spearhead for the better part of the 62.

