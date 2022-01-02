India vs South Africa 2nd Test, Johannesburg weather updates: Rain likely to play spoilsport on Day 1

Follow us on Image Source : AP PHOTOS File photo of The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg

India will take on South Africa in the second Test of the three-match series here at The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg starting from January 3, Monday. However, as per the weather report from Johannesburg, the first day of the match is likely to be washed out. In the first Test, Day 2 was washed out without bowling being bowled in Centurion.

Chances of Rain during 2nd Test

Day 1 - 50%

Day 2- 50%

Day 3 - 30%

Day 4 - 50%

Day 5 - 80%

Even though an entire day was washed out due to rain in the first Test, India still managed to beat South Africa by 113 runs and take a 1-0 lead in the series. Virat Kohli's men are aiming historic win in South Africa as this will be the first Indian team to win a series in the Rainbow Nation.

It was raining in Johannesburg on New Year's eve and on January 1, and rain is expected after lunch on the first day. Like Centurion, the second day of the second Test can be washed out as well. Talking about India's Test record in Johannesburg, out of five matches played here, two went in India's favour while three resulted in a draw.

Squads:

India: Virat Kohli (captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), Jayant Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav and Priyank Panchal.

South Africa: Dean Elgar (captain), Aiden Markram, Sarel Erwee, Keegan Petersen, Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma, Kyle Verreynne (wicket-keeper), Ryan Rickelton, Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Duanne Olivier, Lungi Ngidi and Glenton Stuurman.