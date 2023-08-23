India vs Ireland 3rd T20I: From Pitch report to records, all you need to know The Village, Malahide

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI/ X Indian cricket team

India vs Ireland 3rd T20I: In a bid to register a clean sweep in the ongoing three-match T20I series, India will lock horns with Ireland in the third T20I at The Village in Malahide on Wednesday, August 23.

The visitors have been superb in terms of their efforts on the field and hence it won't come across as a surprise if they win the third T20I as well. Skipper Jasprit Bumrah has marshalled his troops well and would look to lead the team from the front yet again.

India vs Ireland 3rd T20I Pitch Report

After a low-scoring affair in the first T20I with rain hampering the contest, Indian batters showed how one needed to apply himself while batting at the venue. Batting first, India posted a mammoth total of 185 for Ireland to chase and the hosts could only manage 152 in reply.

The wicket is historically known to assist teams bowling first but with India dominating in the way they did in the previous contest while batting first, the skipper winning the toss might think deeply before making a call.

The Village, Malahide Numbers Game

Total T20 Matches - 23

Matches won batting first - 9

Matches won bowling first - 14

Average 1st Inns total - 152

Average 2nd Inns total - 133

Highest score recorded - 252/3 (20 Ov) by SCO vs NED

Lowest score recorded - 70/10 (12.3 Ov) by IRE vs IND

Highest score chased - 194/6 (17.4 Ov) by IRE vs SCO

Lowest score defended - 129/8 (20 Ov) by HK vs IRE

Ireland Squad:

Paul Stirling (c), Andrew Balbirnie, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Fionn Hand, Craig Young, Josh Little, Ben White, Theo van Woerkom, Gareth Delany, Ross Adair

India Squad:

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Sanju Samson, Jitesh Sharma, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah (c), Prasidh Krishna, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan

