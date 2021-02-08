Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Live Streaming India vs England 1st Test Day 4: Watch Stream Live Cricket IND vs ENG Chennai Test on Hotstar

Live Streaming India vs England 1st Test Day 4: Stream Live Cricket IND vs ENG Chennai Test on Hotstar

England posted a mammoth 578-run total before India's Rishabh Pant and Cheteshwar Pujara led the hosts' fightback on Day 3 of the first Test at the M.A. Chidambaram stadium. Skipper Virat Kohli Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill failed to stick in the middle as India was reduced to 73/4 at one point of the day. However, Pant and Pujara stitched a 119-run to steady India's ship. While Pant smashed 91 off 88 balls, Pujara played a resilient 143-ball 73. After the pair's departure, India ended the day on 257/6. Washington Sundar, batting on 33, was in the middle with Ravi Ashwin on 8 off 54 balls at Stumps.

At what time does India vs England 1st Test Day 4 start?

India vs England 1st Test Day 4 will start at 09:30 AM.

When is India vs England 1st Test Day 4?

India vs England 1st Test Day 4 will take place on February 8. (Monday)

How do I watch live streaming of the India vs England 1st Test Day 4?

You can watch India vs England 1st Test Day 4 live cricket streaming match on Hotstar and JIO TV in India.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs England 1st Test Day 4?

You can watch India vs England 1st Test Day 4 on Star Sports Network.

What are the squads for India vs England 1st Test?

India playing XI: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant(w), Washington Sundar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Shahbaz Nadeem.

England playing XI: Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Daniel Lawrence, Joe Root(c), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler(w), Dominic Bess, Jofra Archer, Jack Leach, James Anderson

