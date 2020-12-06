Watch: Virat Kohli drops catch but runs Matthew Wade out in terrible mix-up

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Matthew Wade and Steve Smith were involved in a terrible mix-up in the middle of the crease, and Virat Kohli, who had dropped the catch, breathes a sigh of relief as he runs Wade out.

Matthew Wade and Steve Smith were involved in a terrible mix-up which resulted in the dismissal of the former during the 2nd T20I between Australia and India in Sydney.

The dismissal took place in the eighth over of the Australian innings. On the final delivery of Washington Sundar's over, Wade steps out with intention to loft the delivery over the leg side. However, Sundar pitches it wide outside off and Wade had to change the shot midway through charging down the track.

As a result, he got a big outside-edge. On any other day, it was a regulation catch for Virat Kohli, but on this occasion, the Indian captain stunningly dropped Wade.

The Aussie captain, assuming he would be dismissed, gives up as he runs half-way through the crease. When the catch is dropped, however, both Wade and Smith try to complete the run before the latter denies the single when Kohli shows quick reflexes to throw the ball towards wicketkeeper KL Rahul.

Wade remains stuck in no man's land and is eventually ran-out.

Watch:

Wade scored 58 runs in merely 32 deliveries. He is leading the Australian team in absence of Aaron Finch.

Earlier, Kohli had won the toss and opted to bowl in Sydney. Team India will seal the T20I series with a win in the ongoing game, as the side defeated Australia in the first T20I.