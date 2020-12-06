AUS vs IND: 'He should get nod ahead of KL Rahul': Aakash Chopra names his choice for Kohli's Test replacement

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES The Test series between India and Australia starts on December 17 with the day/night match in Adelaide.

There have been significant debates over Virat Kohli's absence in the Indian team after the first Test against Australia. Kohli will return to India after the game in Adelaide to attend the birth of his child.

While many former cricketers believe that Team India will face many difficulties with the absence of Kohli in the Test team, some have also offered probable replacement options for the Indian captain.

Aakash Chopra is the latest to suggest the player who could replace Kohli in the side. On his official YouTube channel, Chopra said that while KL Rahul could be alternatively used as an opener, it would be Shubman Gill who can bat in the middle order.

“Kohli will leave after the first Test and who will replace him? But there is a slight catch – about who will be opening in the first Test match, whether it will be Prithvi Shaw or KL Rahul will get his chance there itself," Chopra said.

“If you are looking to bat someone in the middle order, I feel Shubman Gill should get the nod ahead of KL Rahul,” he added.

Chopra added that KL Rahul could come in as opener if Prithvi Shaw fails with the bat. However, Gill is next in the "pecking order" after Kohli.

“If Prithvi Shaw fails or you want someone to open instead of Prithvi Shaw, if there is a spot as an opener, then KL Rahul. But in the middle order batting, as they say to go by the rules, in terms of the pecking order Shubman Gill’s name after Virat Kohli is ahead of KL Rahul. So, in my opinion, Shubman Gill will be my choice,” said Chopra.

The Test series between India and Australia starts on December 17 with the day/night match in Adelaide.