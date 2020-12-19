AUS vs IND 1st Test Day 3 Live: Twitter stunned as India stumble to their lowest Test score in history

Image Source : AP The fans on Twitter were stunned at Indian batting order's embarrassing collapse against Australia in Adelaide, which saw the side register its lowest-ever total in Test history.

India's batting lineup endured a stunning collapse which saw none of the players crossing double figures, as the side was bowled out on its lowest-ever Test score. India were bowled out on 36 in the second innings of the Pink Ball Test in Adelaide, which is the side's worst Test innings total before this was 42 against Mike Denness's England at Lord's in 1974.

Mohammed Shami, the No. 11 batsman, retired hurt and could not bat.

Australia now need 90 runs to win the first Test and take 1-0 after India had taken a 53-run lead in first innings.

India, who began at the overnight score of nine for one, had a nightmarish start when they lost four wickets at the team total of 15 and then four runs later at 19 lost their sixth wicket in the form of skipper Virat Kohli.

They then lost Wriddhiman Saha and R Ashwin on successive deliveries to be 26 for eight. Hanuma Vihari then scored a four and got a single to get India clear of the three lowest scores in Test history, 26 by New Zealand and 30 twice by South Africa.

As India registered its lowest Test score, this is how Twitter reacted:

The OTP to forget this is 49204084041 .#INDvsAUSTest — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) December 19, 2020

This is quite ridiculous - at one stage they looked set to have a *first innings lead* of 100. They couldn't even set a target of 100 finally. — Vishal Misra (@vishalmisra) December 19, 2020

Indians cricket fans dedicating song for Indian Cricket Team Batsmen. #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/O064RfVyHE — عظيم (@Being_Akbar) December 19, 2020

World Cup:



Shastri - He's a 3D player



Aus tour:



Shastri - A bit of Sachin, A bit of Lara..



Don't think anyone with the top job is allowed to make so many blunders — Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) December 19, 2020

Australia changed from Walter White to Heisenberg overnight. #AUSvIND — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) December 19, 2020

When you see Bumrah has faced more balls in an innings than Shaw, Pujara, Kohli, Rahane, Saha.#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/qsndqyLeuM — Nikhil 🏏 (@CricCrazyNIKS) December 19, 2020