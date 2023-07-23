India TV Poll Results: Will India whitewash West Indies in two-match Test series? Know what people said

Follow us on Image Source : AP West Indies fought back hard with the bat denying India an advantage of a lead to enforce a follow-on

Team India expectedly took a 1-0 lead in the two-match Test series against the West Indies with a win by an innings and 141 runs in Dominica. Coming into the second game in Port of Spain, Trinidad India were expected to seal the series 2-0 after an abject surrender by the hosts in the series opener, however, a slow pitch and some dogged fightback from the Windies poured cold water over the visitors' plans.

Riding on Virat Kohli's 29th Test century, Team India posted a massive score of 438 runs on the board batting first. However, West Indies batters were up to the task and ground out in the middle with some solid defense. Skipper Kraigg Brathwaite was the wall between the Indian team and the West Indies' wickets as he played 235 deliveries to score 75 runs. Somehow, Indian bowlers kept getting wickets at the other end, either by a good catch (Ajinkya Rahane) or some good bowling before Ashwin bowled a jaffa to dismiss Brathwaite.

The rain didn't help either as only 67 overs were bowled on the day. West Indies are likely to save the follow-on and if they do, India will have to bat again and then get a substantial lead hoping to bowl out the hosts again, which is looking extremely difficult at this point.

However, there are still hopeful fans who think that India can still win the second Test and hence the series 2-0. A poll was conducted across India TV's social media handles and English and Hindi websites and 79 per cent of users consider India winning 2-0 as a huge possibility. 13.7 per cent of users know that there's a chance the second Test could end in a draw while 7.3 weren't sure. If India do have to win, they will have to hope that the rain stays away and they get the remaining five wickets of West Indies' line-up rather quickly.

INDIA TV Poll - Will India be able to whitewash West Indies in the Test series?

Yes - 79%

No - 13.7%

Can't Say - 7.3%

