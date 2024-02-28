India TV Poll results: Who is India's 'real hero' in the Test series win over England?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Indian players.

The Indian cricket team sealed the five-match Test series against England when they defeated the Ben Stokes' side in the fourth Test to take an unassailable lead of 3-1. Dhruv Jurel and Shubman Gill's unbeaten 72-run stand powered the hosts to chase down 192 after being in a spot of bother at a time. The hosts have tamed the Bazball approach to hand them their first Test series defeat under the association of Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum.

It turned out to be a pretty fascinating series. The series scoreline probably do less justice to the competition that we saw on the field. England skipper Ben Stokes said that India's skill turned out to be better than theirs in the fourth Test and refused to criticise his team. "Cricket is a game of skill against skill, isn't it? When you look at it like that, skill vs skill their skill was better than ours on this occasion," Stokes told TNT Sport

There were several key performers for the hosts on their journey to this series. From Yashasvi Jaiswal to Rohit Sharma to Dhruv Jurel to Jasprit Bumrah, several players have raised their hands up when the team needed the most. This team missed some key players for some or the other part of the series. Virat Kohli has missed all four games, while KL Rahul played just the one. Mohammed Shami was not in the team for even one game, while Ravindra Jadeja also missed the second Test. Despite the odds, the Men in Blue prevailed on top.

We asked our India TV readers on who they thought was the 'real hero' for the team in the series win and the winning player is not a very surprising one. The question was "Who is India's 'real hero' in the Test series win over England?" The options for the voters were Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ravichandran Ashwin and Dhruv Jurel.

Out of a total of 9163 votes, Ravichandran Ashwin received the least votes with 9.88% of 9163 votes coming to his name. Rohit Sharma was in second last with 14.37%, making it a fight between Jaiswal and Jurel for the top spot. Not surprisingly, Jaiswal won the competition here as 43.66% of the voters believed he was the real hero in the series win, while Jurel stood second with 32.07% votes.

Jaiswal has batted like a player out of this planet in this series. He smashed a double century in India's second Test win in the first innings when no one even touched 40 in the team's total of 396.

He smashed an unbeaten 214 in the second innings of the third Test when India scored 430 runs to set up a target of 557 for England. This made him the winner of the India TV Poll results.