Live Streaming Road Safety World Series Final India Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends: How to watch Live Online

Image Source : TWITTER/SACHIN_RT Live Streaming Road Safety World Series Final India Legends vs Sri LankaLegends

Live Streaming Cricket India Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends: How to watch IN-L vs SL-L Live Online

India Legends are set to take on Sri Lanka Legends in the first semifinal of the Road Safety World Series2021 at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh Stadium in Raipur. Both teams have scripted a dominating run to the final of the Road Safety World Series 2020/21 with either side losing only one game. India lost to England Legends while Sri Lanka Legends were undone by the Indian side. But nevertheless, the two teams have produced some glorious moments during their journey, taking us back in time, and finale in Raipur might even remind avid fans pf the sport about the 2011 World Cup. Both were the finalist with few members part of the ongoing campiagn as well - Virender Sehwag, Sachin Tendulkar , Yuvraj Singh and Munaf Patel for India and Tillakaratne Dilshan, Upul Tharanga , Nuwan Kulasekara and Chamara Silva for Sri Lanka. Will the Legends of Indian cricket emulate the result of that historic night or will Sri Lanka Legends avenge their defeat?

Live Streaming Cricket India Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends: How to watch IN-L vs SL-L Live Online

At what time does India Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends Road Safety World Series T20 match Final start?

India Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends Road Safety World Series T20 match Final will start at 7:00 PM IST.

When is India Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends Road Safety World Series T20 match?

India Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends Road Safety World Series T20 match Final will take place on March 21. (Sunday)

How do I watch live streaming of India Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends Road Safety World Series T20 match Final?

You can watch India Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends Road Safety World Series T20 match on Voot App JioTV in India.

Which TV channels will broadcast India Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends Road Safety World Series T20 match Final?

India Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends Road Safety World Series T20 match Final will be aired on Colors Cineplex, Rishtey Cineplex and Colors in India.

What are the squads for India Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends Road Safety World Series T20 match Final?

India Legends Squad: Virender Sehwag, Sachin Tendulkar(c), S Badrinath, Yuvraj Singh, Yusuf Pathan, Naman Ojha(w), Irfan Pathan, Manpreet Gony, Vinay Kumar, Pragyan Ojha, Munaf Patel, Mohammad Kaif, Ashok Dinda, Abey Kuruvilla, Noel David, Sairaj Bahutule, Sameer Dighe, Ravi Gaikwad

Sri Lanka Legends Squad: Tillakaratne Dilshan(c), Sanath Jayasuriya, Upul Tharanga(w), Chinthaka Jayasinghe, Chamara Silva, Kaushalya Weeraratne, Russel Arnold, Farveez Maharoof, Nuwan Kulasekara, Dhammika Prasad, Rangana Herath, Chaminda Vaas, Upul Chandana, Dulanjana Wijesinghe, Sachithra Senanayake, Romesh Kaluwitharana, Chamara Kapugedera, Malinda Warnapura