  5. India announce squad for first two Tests against England; Dhruv Jurel earns maiden call-up

Indian cricket team hosts England in the five-match Test series starting on January 25 and have named a strong squad for the first two matches. Wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan misses out again due to personal reasons.

Sumeet Kavthale Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: January 12, 2024 22:54 IST
Rahul Dravid and Rohit Sharma
Image Source : GETTY Rahul Dravid and Rohit Sharma

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the men's squad for the upcoming Test series against England on Friday, January 12. Young wicketkeeper batter Dhruv Jurel has earned his maiden call-up as Ishan Kishan misses out again.

India Squad for first 2 Tests vs England: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (WK), KS Bharat (WK), Dhruv Jurel (WK), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Avesh Khan

More to follow...

