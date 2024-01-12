India announce squad for first two Tests against England; Dhruv Jurel earns maiden call-up

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the men's squad for the upcoming Test series against England on Friday, January 12. Young wicketkeeper batter Dhruv Jurel has earned his maiden call-up as Ishan Kishan misses out again.
India Squad for first 2 Tests vs England: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (WK), KS Bharat (WK), Dhruv Jurel (WK), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Avesh Khan
More to follow...