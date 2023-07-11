IND-W vs BAN-W, 2nd T20I - Pitch Report: Here's all to know about Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/BCCI WOMEN India Women won the opening T20I of the series comfortably.

The second T20I between India and Bangladesh Women is set to be played today (July 11) in Dhaka. India won the first T20I comfortably chasing down 115 runs thanks to sensible batting from Smriti Mandhana and skipper Harmanpreet Kaur. With the ball, Pooja Vastrakar did well conceding only 16 runs and bowling a maiden in his four overs even as all other Indian bowlers were also economical.

Bangladesh, on the other hand, were expected to put up a good show in the series opener but disappointed big time. With the series at stake, they will be looking to level the series with a win in the second T20I. However, for that to happen, their senior players will have to step up at any cost.

Pitch Report - BAN vs AFG at Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka

The surface at the venue was not an easy one to bat in the first T20I. A slow and low pitch is expected to be on offer for the second T20I as well and the spinners and medium pace bowlers with variations are likely to boss the game. We might witness yet another low-scoring encounter.

​Will Toss Matter?

Unless, Bangladesh puts up a show, toss will not matter. India are the favourites to win no matter if they bat or bowl first. Bangladesh will have to catch India off guard with their performance in order to make things interesting.

Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka - The Numbers Game

Basic T20I Stats

Total matches: 68

Matches won batting first: 32

Matches won bowling first: 36

Average T20IStats

Average 1st Innings scores: 140

Average 2nd Innings scores: 122

Score Stats for T20I matches

Highest total recorded - 211/4 (20 Ov) by BAN vs WI

Highest score chased - 194/4 (16.4 Ov) by NZ vs BAN

Lowest total recorded - 60/10 (16.4 Ov) by SL vs BAN

Lowest score defended - 85/10 (19.5 Ov) by RSAW vs BANW

Full Squads -

Bangladesh Women: Shamima Sultana, Murshida Khatun, Sobhana Mostary, Nigar Sultana(w/c), Shorna Akter, Ritu Moni, Nahida Akter, Fahima Khatun, Rabeya Khan, Shanjida Akter, Salma Khatun, Marufa Akter, Dilara Akter, Disha Biswas, Sultana Khatun, Shathi Rani

India Women: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Sabbhineni Meghana, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Yastika Bhatia(w), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Monica Patel, Anjali Sarvani, Meghna Singh, Devika Vaidya, Harleen Deol, Minnu Mani, Bareddy Anusha, Amanjot Kaur, Rashi Kanojiya, Uma Chetry

Latest Cricket News