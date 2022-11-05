Saturday, November 05, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. IND vs ZIM Pitch Report, T20 World Cup: Here's everything about Melbourne Cricket Ground

IND vs ZIM Pitch Report, T20 World Cup: Here's everything about Melbourne Cricket Ground

Pitch Report of India vs Zimbabwe Clash: The pitch at MSG offers true bounce and pace for the seamers but is also a great batting deck

Kartik Mehindru Written By: Kartik Mehindru @mehindrukartik New Delhi Published on: November 05, 2022 16:24 IST
IND vs ZIM - Pitch Report
Image Source : INDIA TV IND vs ZIM - Pitch Report

India and Zimbabwe are all set to take on each other in their last respective match of the Super 12 stage on November 6, Sunday. 

Indian come into this match on the back of a close win against Bangladesh. Zimbabwe, on the other hand, lost to the Netherlands by 5 wickets in their last encounter. Nonetheless, Zimbabwe have been in great form this World Cup and they also sprung up a shocker vs Pakistan. So the Men in Blue would be wary of how they handle them. 

Before the clash commences, here is everything you would want to know about the venue of tomorrow's match - Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Pitch Report

The pitch at MSG offers true bounce and pace for the seamers but is also a great batting deck. Batsmen get immense value for their shots, although there is an increased focus on running between the wickets owing to large boundaries. 

The pitch remains the same throughout the match and it all comes down to the team that bowls better. In some cases though, it has been seen that the deck gets a wee bit slower, which in turn, makes strokeplay a little less easy.

Also Read: Pakistan Cricket Board changes its stance; Allows players to play in SA T20 League

Will Toss Matter?

The average 1st innings total at MSG is 141. It drops down to 128 in the 2nd innings. Whoever wins the toss might want to bat first, out runs on the board and then try and defend the total.

Related Stories
WATCH:

WATCH: "Kya baat hai bahot swaad hai"- Virat Kohli cuts cake with journalists at MCG

India haven't had luxury of staying at one venue like other teams: Ravichandran Ashwin

India haven't had luxury of staying at one venue like other teams: Ravichandran Ashwin

Virat Kohli Birthday | From Yuvraj Singh to Dinesh Karthik, wishes pour in from cricket world

Virat Kohli Birthday | From Yuvraj Singh to Dinesh Karthik, wishes pour in from cricket world

Melbourne Cricket Ground - T20 Stats

Basic Stats

  • Total matches: 20
  • Matches won batting first: 8
  • Matches won bowling first: 11

Average Stats

  • Average 1st Inns scores: 141
  • Average 2nd Inns scores: 128

Score Stats

  • Highest total recorded: 184/4 by AUSW vs INDW
  • The lowest total recorded: 74/10 by IND vs AUS
  • The highest score chased: 172/5 by SL vs AUS
  • The lowest score defended: 127/10 by AUS vs PAK

 

Latest Cricket News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section
IndiaTV News - subscribe to Youtube IndiaTV News - subscribe to Google News
t20-world-cup-2022

Top News

Latest News

X