IND vs ZIM Pitch Report, T20 World Cup: Here's everything about Melbourne Cricket Ground

India and Zimbabwe are all set to take on each other in their last respective match of the Super 12 stage on November 6, Sunday.

Indian come into this match on the back of a close win against Bangladesh. Zimbabwe, on the other hand, lost to the Netherlands by 5 wickets in their last encounter. Nonetheless, Zimbabwe have been in great form this World Cup and they also sprung up a shocker vs Pakistan. So the Men in Blue would be wary of how they handle them.

Before the clash commences, here is everything you would want to know about the venue of tomorrow's match - Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Pitch Report

The pitch at MSG offers true bounce and pace for the seamers but is also a great batting deck. Batsmen get immense value for their shots, although there is an increased focus on running between the wickets owing to large boundaries.

The pitch remains the same throughout the match and it all comes down to the team that bowls better. In some cases though, it has been seen that the deck gets a wee bit slower, which in turn, makes strokeplay a little less easy.

Will Toss Matter?

The average 1st innings total at MSG is 141. It drops down to 128 in the 2nd innings. Whoever wins the toss might want to bat first, out runs on the board and then try and defend the total.

Melbourne Cricket Ground - T20 Stats

Basic Stats

Total matches: 20

Matches won batting first: 8

Matches won bowling first: 11

Average Stats

Average 1st Inns scores: 141

Average 2nd Inns scores: 128

Score Stats

Highest total recorded: 184/4 by AUSW vs INDW

The lowest total recorded: 74/10 by IND vs AUS

The highest score chased: 172/5 by SL vs AUS

The lowest score defended: 127/10 by AUS vs PAK

