West Indies announce 18-member squad for preparatory camp for Test series against India

West Indies announced an 18-member squad for the preparatory camp ahead of the two-match Test series against India. While most of their white-ball players including Shai Hope, Jason Holder and Kyle Mayers are currently involved in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 qualifiers, the remaining Test squad led by Kraigg Brathwaite will undergo a preparatory camp starting Friday, June 30 with the team set to travel to Dominica on July 9.

West Indies are experiencing a slump in international cricket across formats. After failing to make it to the Super 12 in the T20 World Cup last year, the Men in Maroon are on the brink of losing a spot in the ODI World Cup for the first time. Hence, the people in the Caribbean will hope that the Test team can bring some goods starting with the India series, which will mark the beginning of their World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25 cycle.

West Indies finished 8th in WTC 23 and 6th in WTC 21 in the 9-time Test Championship. Hence, there is an indication of the slump in the longest format too. However, there have been some encouraging performances as well from a few youngsters and Brathwaite and Co. will hope to build the same.

The draw also didn't help them in the recently concluded cycle as they played the likes of Australia and South Africa away. Since Team India is also under pressure, West Indies couldn't have found a better time to play the two-time losing WTC finalists at home. The two-match series will begin in Dominica on July 12 and will finish with the second Test in Trinidad starting July 20.

West Indies squad for preparatory camp: Kraigg Brathwaite (captain), Alick Athanaze, Jermaine Blackwood, Nkrumah Bonner, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Rahkeem Cornwall, Joshua Da Silva, Shannon Gabriel, Kavem Hodge, Akeem Jordan, Jair McAllister, Kirk McKenzie, Marquino Mindley, Anderson Phillip, Raymon Reifer, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales, Jomel Warrican.

