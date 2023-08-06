IND vs WI, 2nd T20I: Why Kuldeep Yadav is not playing today? Ravi Bishnoi returns to playing XI

Follow us on Image Source : AP Kuldeep Yadav during the 1st T20I

The Indian cricket team is taking on West Indies in the 2nd T20I game at Guyana's Providence Stadium on Sunday (August 6). West Indies have fielded the same playing eleven for the second game after recording an impressive four-run win in the first match to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series at home. But Hardik Pandya-led side was forced to make one change to their playing eleven as they look forward to a comeback win.

In-form spinner Kuldeep Yadav is missing out on India's playing eleven with youngster Ravi Bishnoi taking his place in the only change. Yuzvendra Chahal and Axar Patel form a three-man spin attack with the returning Bishnoi at a spin-friendly surface in Guyana.

Hardik won the toss for India and elected to bat first after failing to chase a 150-run target in the first game. He revealed that Kuldeep got hit on his hand during a training session on Saturday (August 5) but said that the injury is not serious. Hardik further added that the spinner will sit out this game as a precautionary measure.

"We will bat first, the surface looks good. We will put a good score on the board. I don't think we did much wrong in the last game, we spoke about it and the focus is to learn and keep going ahead. When we have these totals (chasing 9 or 10 an over), you gotta keep wickets in hand and that's what happened in the last game where we lost a couple of wickets during crunch moments. We have a forced change. Kuldeep got a hit on the hand yesterday in the nets, it is not serious and just a precautionary measure. Ravi Bishnoi comes in place of him.," Hardik said during the toss.

West Indies Playing XI: Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Rovman Powell (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Romario Shepherd, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy

India Playing XI: Ishan Kishan (wk), Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Sanju Samson, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mukesh Kumar, Ravi Bishnoi

