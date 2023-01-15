IND vs SL 3rd ODI | India record biggest win in ODI cricket history, thrash Sri Lanka by 317 runs

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV India defeat Sri Lanka by 317 runs

IND vs SL 3rd ODI | The Indian Cricket Team on Sunday registered a World record when they defeated Sri Lanka in the 3rd ODI by 317 runs. Rohit Sharma's men displayed a brilliant show in the dead rubber ODI of the match to record the largest win margin (in terms of runs) in ODI cricket. Mohammed Siraj starred in the bowling department, while Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill were the top performers with the bat. With this win, India have clean swept Sri Lanka by 3-0 in the three-match series.

The Indian team outplayed Sri Lanka in both departments at the Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram. Batting first, Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill's brilliant tons took India to a massive 390-run total. Rohit Sharma missed out on the opportunity to play big innings as he got out for 42. Gill carried his form and smashed a ton after a fifty in the 1st ODI. He hit 116 off 97 balls. Meanwhile, Kohli smashed his 46th ODI ton as he went on to hit 166 off 110 balls.

In reply, Sri Lanka were never in the chase. They were simply outclassed by some brilliant bowling by the Indians. Mohammed Siraj led the bowling attack as he scalped 4 wickets. Sri Lanka were brought 9 down at 73 and the last batter Ashen Bandara could not come out due to injury, which gave India the victory.

India creates a World record!

In the match, India also registered the World record for the highest win margin (in terms of runs) in ODI cricket. India's 317-run win over Sri Lanka is now the highest win margin in ODI cricket. Before this, New Zealand held the record as they defeated Ireland by 290 runs in 2008.

Biggest margin wins in ODI Cricket

India- 317-run win against Sri Lanka in 2023

New Zealand- 290-run win against Ireland in 2008

Australia- 275-run win against Afghanistan in 2015

South Africa- 272-run win against Zimbabwe in 2010

South Africa- 258-run win against Sri Lanka in 2012

India's Playing XI

Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj

Sri Lanka's Playing XI

Avishka Fernando, Nuwanidu Fernando, Kusal Mendis (wk), Ashen Bandara, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara, Dunith Wellalage

