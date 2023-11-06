Monday, November 06, 2023
     
Yahi ek batsman hai: Rohit Sharma's hilarious argument with Jadeja before Klaasen's DRS goes viral - WATCH

Team India continued their golden run in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup having beaten in-form South Africa by a huge 243-run margin in Kolkata on Sunday, November 5. One of the moments of the match was Heinrich Klaasen's dismissal on which Team India had the on-field call overturned.

India TV Sports Desk Written By: India TV Sports Desk New Delhi Published on: November 06, 2023 8:11 IST
Image Source : SCREENGRAB Indian captain Rohit Sharma was forced by Ravindra Jadeja to take a review against Heinrich Klaasen

India's dominant run in the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 continued with the destruction of the South African side in Kolkata on Sunday, November 5 by 243 runs. An above-par score owing to Virat Kohli's record-equalling 49th ODI century, Shreyas Iyer's second consecutive fifty and cameos from skipper Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja. The bowlers proved to be too much for the Proteas with Ravindra Jadeja picking five wickets and the likes of Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj and Kuldeep Yadav chipping in. 

One of the moments of the match was when skipper Rohit Sharma and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja were involved in a hilarious discussion about whether to review or not after the umpire Kumar Dharmasena gave Heinrich Klaasen not out. It seemed to be missing the leg stump with the naked eye and Rohit was not convinced. It took a lot of convincing from Jadeja before the captain came up with an epic one-liner saying, "Yahi ek batsman hai (This is the only batsman)" probably referring to Klaasen's form knowing the damage he can cause and then signalled the T.

Watch the video here:

It was all three reds not just to Klaasen's surprise but even to the umpire's as he raised his finger after confidently denying Jadeja's appeal. Klaasen wasn't happy and likely so as the ball seemed to be pitching half-and-half in the line and with the angle it would have been difficult for the ball to hit in line. 

Klaasen's wicket on the fifth ball of the 13th over meant South Africa lost their fourth wicket for just 40 and the procession followed till they were bowled out for a paltry 83. Klaasen was one of Jadeja's five victims as he became the second Indian bowler to register a five-wicket haul in World Cup 2023.

