IND vs SA, 2nd ODI: Powered by Shreyas and Ishan, India win by 7 wickets to level series

India won the second ODI against South Africa by seven wickets on Sunday. The men in blue have levelled the three-match ODI series as Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan guided them to the victory.

In the match played at the JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi, Ishan performed brilliantly to score 93 runs off 84 deliveries before getting dismissed by Fortuin. On the other hand, Iyer remained unbeaten with 113 runs off 111 balls.

Team India and the Proteas will face each other in the third and final match of the ODI series on October 11 in Delhi.

Earlier in the match, South Africa won toss and opted to bat first. They set a target of 279 runs.

India Playing XI:

Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Avesh Khan

South Africa Playing XI:

Janneman Malan, Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Bjorn Fortuin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje

