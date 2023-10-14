IND vs PAK Today Match Prediction: Who will win World Cup 2023 match? Top Performers and Probable XIs

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Indian Cricket team.

IND vs PAK Today Match Prediction - The biggest cricketing rivalry India vs Pakistan will unfold at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Saturday. The two arch-rivals collide for the eighth time in ODI World Cup history as the cricket world stands still to watch these two in action. The game is touted as the biggest cricket game in the world.

India are 7-0 up against their arch-rivals, they are undefeated in the ODI World Cup. However, these talks go in the shell when the first ball will be bowled. While Pakistan are missing Naseem Shah, the Men in Blue would be hoping that Shubman Gill will get fit in time for the biggest clash, given he has just recovered from dengue.

Gill, Kohli, Shaheen crucial

Rohit Sharma claimed that Shubman Gill is 99% fit for the match, which hints he is likely to get picked. He holds a brilliant record in Ahmedabad and also has the ability to tame the new ball threat. Virat Kohli has a brilliant record against Pakistan. He has scored 662 runs in 15 matches and has five fifty-plus scores to his name.

Meanwhile, Pakistan would be banking on Shaheen Afridi to get them off the blocks with the new ball as the team would be dearly missing Naseem Shah, as claimed by Babar. Shaheen has troubled the Indian batters in the past with his 2021 T20 World Cup spell being the highlight.

Top Performers:

Top batter prediction: Virat Kohli can be a batter to watch out for. He was on song against Australia in India's World Cup opener and would be looking to belt some more runs against one of his favourite opponents.

Top bowler prediction: Shaheen Afridi can be a bowler to be aware of. The Pakistan speedster has a knack for picking wickets in the powerplay. Though he looks a bit off from his beast mode, it might not take long for him to storm back among wickets.

Probable XIs

India Probable XI: Rohit Sharma (capt), 2 Ishan Kishan/Shubman Gill, 3 Virat Kohli, 4 Shreyas Iyer, 5 KL Rahul (wk), 6 Hardik Pandya, 7 Ravindra Jadeja, 8 Shardul Thakur, 9 Jasprit Bumrah, 10 Kuldeep Yadav, 11 Mohammed Siraj

Pakistan Probable XI: Abdullah Shafique, 2 Imam-ul-Haq, 3 Babar Azam (capt), 4 Mohammad Rizwan (wk), 5 Saud Shakeel, 6 Ifthikhar Ahmed, 7 Shadab Khan, 8 Mohammad Nawaz, 9 Shaheen Afridi, 10 Hasan Ali/Mohammad Wasim, 11 Haris Rauf

Match winner prediction: India

Latest Cricket News