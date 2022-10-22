IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup: What if rain plays spoilsport in high voltage India vs Pakistan clash?

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV India vs Pakistan

Team India will open their World Cup campaign against Pakistan on Sunday. The game will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. The MCG is expected to be full house and if rain plays spoilsport, it will break fans' hearts.

However, it is not the first time that an India versus Pakistan T20 World Cup match has been threatened by rain. In 2016, the arch-rivals played at the Eden Gardens and a sharp spell of evening showers and puddles of water in the outfield was a massive concern. But the drainage system at the Eden did the trick.

What will happen if it rains? Here's all you need to know -

Will it rain?

According to AccuWeather, there is high possibility of rain to interrupt the match. There is more than 80% chance of rain to disrupt the match and 100% of cloud cover throughout the match.

How will be the weather during match hours?

The weather at the venue is expected to be slightly humid throughout the match and is predicted to fluctuate around 75% during match hours. The temperature is predicted to be around 19 degrees at the beginning of the game and is expected to reduce to 18 degrees celsius towards the end.

What role will the Toss play?

The toss is expected to play a significant role in the match. The team that wins the toss will want to opt bowling considering the weather.​

What if it rains?

If it rains, the overs in the game will be reduced. However, a minimum of five overs has to be played.

Is there any reserved day for the opening match between India and Pakistan?

No, there is no reserved day for the match on Sunday. The match will get abandoned if even five overs per side can't be played. Only semifinal matches and the final match have days reserved.

How will the points get distributed if match gets abandoned?

Both India and Pakistan will get one point each in case if the match gets abandoned.

