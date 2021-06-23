Wednesday, June 23, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. IND vs NZ WTC Final Day 6 Weather Update: Full day's play expected on 'mostly sunny' Wednesday

IND vs NZ WTC Final Day 6 Weather Update: Full day's play expected on 'mostly sunny' Wednesday

As per the weather update, no rain is expected on the day with a part cloud cover with temperature fluctuating between 19-23 degrees Celsius. Chances of rain are just 5 per cent between 7 AM to 5 PM (local time) on the day.

India TV Sports Desk India TV Sports Desk
New Delhi Updated on: June 23, 2021 14:35 IST
ageas bowl, rose bowl, southampton,
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES

Interestingly, the cloud cover is predicted to be around 25 per cent, allowing both the teams a chance at winning the Test match with maximum quota of overs of 98.

Delayed start or no play at all, as we saw on Day 1 and Day 4, due to rain or wet outfield has been the norm throughout the World Test Championship Final being played in Southampton. However, India vs New Zealand clash may witness some late drama with a full day of play expected on the reserve day, which was activated after the opening day of the match was washed out.

As per the weather update, no rain is expected on the day with a part cloud cover with temperature fluctuating between 19-23 degrees Celsius. Chances of rain are just 5 per cent between 7 AM to 5 PM (local time) on the day. 

Related Stories

"....It will be a fine and dry day with sunnier skies for many. Feeling warmer than on Tuesday, with light winds." - according to the UK Met department. 

Interestingly, the cloud cover is predicted to be around 25 per cent, allowing both the teams a chance at winning the Test match with maximum quota of overs of 98.

At the end of Day 5, India went to stumps at 64/2 on Tuesday with a lead of 32 runs.

Openers Shubman Gill (8) and Rohit Sharma (30) were both dismissed by New Zealand pace bowler Tim Southee. Skipper Virat Kohli (8) and Cheteshwar Pujara (12) were unbeaten at the draw of stumps.

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

X