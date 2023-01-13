IND vs NZ ODI Series: BCCI announces India squad; Jadeja's inclusion subject to fitness

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI/TWITTER Virat, Rohit

India is set to play a three-match ODI series starting from January 18. BCCI has announced squad for the upcoming series. While Rohit Sharma will lead the men in blue, Hardik Pandya is named the vice-captain.

While Ravindra Jadeja's inclusion is subject to fitness, KL Rahul and Axar Patel are exclueded due to family commitments.

Full squad: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, KS Bharat (wk), Hardik Pandya (vc), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik

The three ODIs will be played at Hyderabad, Raipur and Indore on January 18, January 21 and January 24, respectively. It will be followed by a three-match T20I series starting from the 27th of January.

