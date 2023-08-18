Friday, August 18, 2023
     
  5. IND vs IRE 1st T20I Live Score and Updates: Jasprit Bumrah-led young guns target easy win
IND vs IRE 1st T20I Live Score and Updates: Jasprit Bumrah-led young guns target easy win

The returning pacer Jasprit Bumrah is set to lead the young Indian team in the three-match T20I series in Ireland.

Sumeet Kavthale New Delhi Updated on: August 18, 2023 18:52 IST
Jasprit Bumrah is set to return to action after a gap of 11 months and leads the Indian team in the three-match series against Ireland from August 18. The world no.1 Indian team suffered a shock 2-3 defeat against West Indies in their last T20I assignment under Hardik Pandya's leadership but remains a favourite against the Irish side. The majority of the 15-member squad contains the IPL 2023 heroes with the likes of Rinku Singh and Jitesh Sharma in line to make their international debut but the focus will be on Bumrah's comeback today.

Live updates :IND vs IRE 1st T20I Live Score and Updates

  Aug 18, 2023 6:42 PM (IST)

    Rinku Singh and Jitesh Sharma in line for their international debuts today

    India Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah (c), Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Prasidh Krishna, Shahbaz Ahmed

    Ireland Squad: Andrew Balbirnie, Paul Stirling (c), Lorcan Tucker (wk), Harry Tector, Gareth Delany, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little, Benjamin White, Fionn Hand, Craig Young, Theo van Woerkom, Ross Adair

  Aug 18, 2023 6:40 PM (IST)

    Jasprit Bumrah set to return to action after 11 months

    Jasprit Bumrah last played competitive cricket during a home ODI series against Australia in September 2022. He suffered a back injury and missed the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 and the Indian Premier League 2023. He spent the last few months at National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru to recover and now targets a match fitness to be ready for the upcoming Asia Cup 2023 and the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 tournament.

    "I was bowling normally [in the nets]. It's not like I am holding back. I am enjoying it quite a lot. I've done a lot of net sessions here. When my rehabilitation ended, I went home too and even practiced with the Gujarat team. I've done a lot of net sessions in a lot of places, and even played a lot of practice matches. So it's not like I am bowling with a restriction or I am holding back," Jasprit Bumrah said on his return.

