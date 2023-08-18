IND vs IRE 1st T20I Live Score and Updates: Jasprit Bumrah-led young guns target easy win 

Jasprit Bumrah last played competitive cricket during a home ODI series against Australia in September 2022. He suffered a back injury and missed the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 and the Indian Premier League 2023. He spent the last few months at National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru to recover and now targets a match fitness to be ready for the upcoming Asia Cup 2023 and the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 tournament.

"I was bowling normally [in the nets]. It's not like I am holding back. I am enjoying it quite a lot. I've done a lot of net sessions here. When my rehabilitation ended, I went home too and even practiced with the Gujarat team. I've done a lot of net sessions in a lot of places, and even played a lot of practice matches. So it's not like I am bowling with a restriction or I am holding back," Jasprit Bumrah said on his return.