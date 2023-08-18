IND vs IRE 1st T20I Live Score and Updates: Jasprit Bumrah-led young guns target easy win 

IND vs IRE 1st T20I Live Score and Updates: Jasprit Bumrah-led young guns target easy winJasprit Bumrah is set to return to action after a gap of 11 months and leads the Indian team in the three-match series against Ireland from August 18. The world no.1 Indian team suffered a shock 2-3 defeat against West Indies in their last T20I assignment under Hardik Pandya's leadership but remains a favourite against the Irish side. The majority of the 15-member squad contains the IPL 2023 heroes with the likes of Rinku Singh and Jitesh Sharma in line to make their international debut but the focus will be on Bumrah's comeback today.