IND vs ENG, T20 World Cup: Heartbroken fans bash Rohit Sharma and Co. after their exit from mega event

In the second semifinal of the T20 World Cup, India lost to England by 10 wickets in a one-sided game on Thursday. Indian fans who were excited to witness a thrilling match at the Adelaide Oval, went back with immense disappointment and a heartbreak.

Fans who were expecting a India vs Pakistan final clash on Sunday, became furious about Team India's performance at the semis and bashed Rohit Sharma and company through various sarcastic posts and messages on their social media handles.

After winning toss, England opted to bowl first. Even with the struggling batting line-up of India, with Hardik Pandya and Virat Kohli's contributions, the men in blue managed to set a target of 169 runs. For England's Alex Hales and Jos Buttler, it was just a cakewalk and they chased the score in just 16 overs.

Rohit Sharma after the match:

"Pretty disappointed how it turned up today. We batted well at the backend to get that score. We were not upto the mark with the ball, we couldn't turn up today. It's all about handling the pressure in knockout games. All these guys have played enough to understand that. These guys have played under pressure in IPL games, it's all about keeping calm. When we won the first game, it showed a lot of character. The game against Bangladesh, it was a tricky one. I thought it was difficult defending 85 runs in 9 overs, but we held our nerve and executed our plans. Couldn't do that today, and when you don't execute your plans, you are in trouble."

India Playing XI:

KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh

England Playing XI:

Jos Buttler, Alex Hales, Philip Salt, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid

