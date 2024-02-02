Friday, February 02, 2024
     
IND vs ENG Live Score, 2nd Test: Can India script comeback in Visakhapatnam against Ben Stokes' England?

India suffered a shocking defeat at the hands of England in the first Test at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad by 28 runs. Rohit and his men are heading into the second Test without the services of KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja.

Kumar Rupesh New Delhi Updated on: February 02, 2024 7:44 IST
India vs England.
India vs England.

IND vs ENG Live Score, 2nd Test: Can India script comeback in Visakhapatnam against Ben Stokes' England?

Team India face a stern challenge in the 2nd Test as they find themselves against a spirited England side. India are trailing 1-0 in the series and are heading into the 2nd Test without the services of their star allrounder Ravindra Jadeja and batter KL Rahul.

On the other hand, England have already named their playing XI for the second Test and are looking fairly pumped after their win in Hyderabad. Spinner Shoaib Bashir and pacer James Anderson have replaced Jack Leach and Mark Wood in the XI.

Live updates :IND vs ENG Live Score, 2nd Test: Team India face stern challenge against Ben Stokes' England in Vizag?

  • Feb 02, 2024 7:44 AM (IST) Posted by Kumar Rupesh

    Ashwin nears yet another milestone

    R Ashwin is just one wicket behind BS Chandrasekhar, India's leading wicket-taker with 95 scalps against England in Test cricket.

  • Feb 02, 2024 7:17 AM (IST) Posted by Kumar Rupesh

    Jasprit Bumrah closes in on a milestone!

    Bumrah needs just four more wickets to complete 150 wickets in the red-ball format for India.

  • Feb 02, 2024 6:57 AM (IST) Posted by Kumar Rupesh

    Who will fill Jadeja's void?

    India might choose to go with Kuldeep Yadav in the absence of Ravindra Jadeja as the left-arm wrist spinner has been fairly impressive lately.

  • Feb 02, 2024 6:55 AM (IST) Posted by Kumar Rupesh

    Debut for Sarfaraz Khan?

    It will be interesting to see whether India hand debut to Rajat Patidar or Sarfaraz Khan gets a go in Vizag.

  • Feb 02, 2024 6:54 AM (IST) Posted by Kumar Rupesh

    Ashwin on the cusp of a historic milestone!

    Ravichandran Ashwin is four wickets away from completing 500 Test wickets. Only Anil Kumble has taken 500+ wickets for India in the red-ball format.

  • Feb 02, 2024 6:48 AM (IST) Posted by Kumar Rupesh

    England's changes for the 2nd Test

    England have made only two changes to their playing XI. While the injured Jack Leach has made way for Shoaib Bashir, James Anderson walks in at the expense of Mark Wood.

  • Feb 02, 2024 6:46 AM (IST) Posted by Kumar Rupesh

    England's playing XI

    The tourists are brimming with confidence and self-belief and have already announced their playing XI for the 2nd Test.

    1. Zak Crawley
    2. Ben Duckett
    3. Ollie Pope
    4. Joe Root
    5. Jonny Bairstow
    6. Ben Stokes (C)
    7. Ben Foakes (WK)
    8. Rehan Ahmed
    9. Tom Hartley
    10. Shoaib Bashir
    11. James Anderson

  • Feb 02, 2024 6:45 AM (IST) Posted by Kumar Rupesh

    Hello, folks!

    Welcome to our live coverage of the India vs England 2nd Test. Stay tuned to our live blog as we bring to you all the latest updates from day 1 of the Test match in Visakhapatnam. 

