IND vs ENG Live Score, 2nd Test: Can India script comeback in Visakhapatnam against Ben Stokes' England?Team India face a stern challenge in the 2nd Test as they find themselves against a spirited England side. India are trailing 1-0 in the series and are heading into the 2nd Test without the services of their star allrounder Ravindra Jadeja and batter KL Rahul.
On the other hand, England have already named their playing XI for the second Test and are looking fairly pumped after their win in Hyderabad. Spinner Shoaib Bashir and pacer James Anderson have replaced Jack Leach and Mark Wood in the XI.