IND vs ENG 5th Test, Day 1: Shubhman Gill fails to deliver; Twitter reacts

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Twitter reacts to Gill's dismissal

Highlights Shubhman Gill did not open for India in the previous 4 Test match of this series

Gill also could not deliver in the World Test Championship final

The Indian management and the team setup are always expected to play a huge role in grooming and mentoring a youngster who fits in their plan and scheme of things. In this process, the Indian team management has placed huge bets on Gujarat Titans batsman Shubhman Gill.

Gill, who first burst on the international stage with his exploits in the ICC U-19 World Cup, came with great promise but at the time it seems like he is struggling on the international stage. With the likes of Rohit and Rahul missing out on the final Test match due to injury concerns, Gill was handed over an opportunity to open the batting with experienced campaigner Cheteshwar Pujara and play out the first hour of the first session which would have ensured India's stronghold on the final Test match which is being played at Edgbaston.

Skipper Ben Stokes won the toss and invited India to bat first sensing the overcast conditions which will act as a huge benefit for his pace battery which includes the likes of James Anderson, Matthew Potts, and Stuart Broad.

With five slip fielders in place and James Anderson steaming in, both Gill and Pujara were expected to play out the first hour. English veteran Anderson kept bowling outside off and Shubhman Gill fell prey to his tactics. He nicked one ball which traveled straight to Zack Crawley who was stationed at the second slip.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

England Playing XI: Alex Lees, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Sam Billings, Matty Potts, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach, James Anderson

India Playing XI: Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah