IND vs ENG 4th Test | Rishabh Pant hits outrageous reverse sweep against James Anderson: Watch

Image Source : BCCI Rishabh Pant

Known for his swashbuckling batting style, India wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant notched up maiden Test century at home in the fourth and final Test against England at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Pant, who had played an innings for the ages in Brisbane against Australia, looked in sublime touch on the Motera strip as laced his ton with 13 fours and 2 sixes.

During his sensational knock, Pant also pulled off an outrageous shot against James Anderson in the 83rd over. The England veteran bowled a full-length delivery with the new ball only to be reverse-sweeped by Pant for a four over slips.

In the next over, Pant hit a slog sweep against Joe Root to reach the three-figure mark for the first time on home turf. Eyeing to hit another boundary, Pant was eventually dismissed by Anderson. Pant smashed it straight to Root at short mid-wicket and was furious with himself.

Earlier, all-rounder Ben Stokes dismissed Rohit Sharma (49) to chip India's batting order on the second day of the Test. After Rohit was denied a 13th Test half-century by Stokes, Pant and Washington Sundar steadied India's innings with a century stand.

Meanwhile, Anderson became the first English pacer to pluck 900 international wickets as he dismissed Ajinkya Rahane just before lunch. With 613 wickets in Tests, 269 in ODIs and 18 in T20Is, 38-year-old Anderson is now the sixth bowler after Muttiah Muralitharan, Shane Warne, Anil Kumble, Glenn McGrath and Wasim Akram to achieve the feat.

At the start of Day 2, India lost Cheteshwar Pujara (17), skipper Virat Kohli (0) and Rahane (27) while chasing England's first-innings total of 205.