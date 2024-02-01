IND vs ENG 2nd Test weather report: Will rain spoil India's bid for Test series comeback in Visakhapatnam?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Visakhapatnam Cricket Stadium.

IND vs ENG 2nd Test weather report: Some 621 km East to Hyderabad, Rohit Sharma's India will look to bounce back in the Test series against England. After facing a disappointing loss to kickstart the five-match series in Hyderabad, Rohit Sharma's troops line up for the second game near India's eastern border in Visakhapatnam with a 1-1 scoreline in their minds.

India would be ruing for the fact that they conceded the Test match after being 190 runs ahead in the first innings. An Ollie Pope sensation put them off their plans which was followed by a poor batting display in the chase, resulting in the hosts folding out for 202 in their pursuit of 231. As they look for a comeback, the Men in Blue might be having an eye on the sky as well.

IND vs ENG 2nd Test weather forecast for next five days

The Visakhapatnam weather is likely to have a chance of precipitation over the coming few days. As per Accuweather, there are 25% chance of rain coming down over the next few days in Visakhapatnam. For the next three days, i.e., on Friday (Day 1 of 3rd Test), Saturday (Day 2) and Sunday (Day 3), precipitation chances are 25% in the city. Notably, on Monday (Day 4) and Tuesday (Day 5), the probability goes down to 5% and 1%, respectively.

India looking to replace Rahul and Jadeja

The Men in Blue will be forced to make at least two changes as KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja are ruled out of the second Test. Jadeja picked up a hamstring injury when he got run out in the second innings of the Test on day 4, whereas, Rahul complained of pain in his right quadriceps after the game. India have called in Washington Sundar, Saurabh Kumar and Sarfaraz Khan to replace the duo for the second game. The Indian team will also be missing Virat Kohli for at least one more game as he is absent due to personal reasons. The Men in Blue will be looking to bring at least one player between Sarfaraz Khan and Rajat Patidar for Rahul, while Kuldeep Yadav can come in for Jadeja.