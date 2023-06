Follow us on Image Source : BCCI WTC Final Day 3 IND vs AUS Live Score and Updates

IND vs AUS, WTC Final Day 3 Live Score: India trail by 318 runs, Ajinkya Rahane to rescue?

India will resume their first innings at 151/5 in 38 overs on Day 3 as they trail by 318 runs at The Oval, London on Friday, June 9. Quickfire 48 from Ravindra Jadeja rescued India on Day 2 after a disappointing top-order collapse. But Nathan Lyon ended Day 2 with Jadeja's wicket to put Australia in a comfortable position going into Day 3.

Match Scorecard

Latest Cricket News