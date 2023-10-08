IND vs AUS: Virat Kohli goes past Anil Kumble to create a massive World Cup record

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Virat Kohli

Team India started their campaign today in the ongoing Cricket World Cup against Australia at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. After opting to bat first, Australia lost Mitchell Marsh early with Jasprit Bumrah striking early for the hosts. Virat Kohli took a brilliant catch diving low to his left to get things going for the Men in Blue.

WIth this catch, the former India skipper also went past Anil Kumble to pick most catches for India in the ODI World Cup. Kohli was on level terms with Kumble before this match with 14 catches each. With him plucking Marsh's catch, Kohli is now at the top of the pile in this aspect with 15 catches in 27 matches in the mega event. Kumble, at the second position, has 14 catches to his name in 18 outings at the World Cup.

Indian players with most catches at the World Cup Player Catches Virat Kohli 15 Anil Kumble 14 Kapil Dev 12 Sachin Tendulkar 12 Virender Sehwag 11

Ricky Ponting has taken most catches in the history of World Cup. He has picked 28 catches in 46 matches while among active players Joe Root is at the apex position. The former England skipper will look to add more to his 20 catches tally having featured in 18 World Cup matches. Virat Kohli is at the second place when active players are considered even though the likes of Chris Gayle and Faf du Plessis who have not played for a long time but are yet to official announce retirement. They have taken 17 and 16 catches respectively in their World Cup career.

Most catches at the World Cup among active players Player Catches Joe Root 20 Chris Gayle 17 Faf du Plessis 16 Virat Kohli 15 Soumya Sarkar 13

Latest Cricket News