Sunday, October 08, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. IND vs AUS: Virat Kohli goes past Anil Kumble to create a massive World Cup record

IND vs AUS: Virat Kohli goes past Anil Kumble to create a massive World Cup record

India and Australia have locked horns in their respective opening encounter in the ongoing World Cup. The match is being played in Chennai with Australia winning the toss and opting to bat first. However, the Men in Yellow lost an early wicket of Mitchell Marsh with Kohli creating a record

Aditya Kukalyekar Written By: Aditya Kukalyekar @adikukalyekar New Delhi Published on: October 08, 2023 15:23 IST
IND vs AUS, World Cup 2023
Image Source : GETTY Virat Kohli

Team India started their campaign today in the ongoing Cricket World Cup against Australia at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. After opting to bat first, Australia lost Mitchell Marsh early with Jasprit Bumrah striking early for the hosts. Virat Kohli took a brilliant catch diving low to his left to get things going for the Men in Blue.

WIth this catch, the former India skipper also went past Anil Kumble to pick most catches for India in the ODI World Cup. Kohli was on level terms with Kumble before this match with 14 catches each. With him plucking Marsh's catch, Kohli is now at the top of the pile in this aspect with 15 catches in 27 matches in the mega event. Kumble, at the second position, has 14 catches to his name in 18 outings at the World Cup.

Indian players with most catches at the World Cup
Player Catches
Virat Kohli 15
Anil Kumble 14
Kapil Dev 12
Sachin Tendulkar 12
Virender Sehwag 11

Ricky Ponting has taken most catches in the history of World Cup. He has picked 28 catches in 46 matches while among active players Joe Root is at the apex position. The former England skipper will look to add more to his 20 catches tally having featured in 18 World Cup matches. Virat Kohli is at the second place when active players are considered even though the likes of Chris Gayle and Faf du Plessis who have not played for a long time but are yet to official announce retirement. They have taken 17 and 16 catches respectively in their World Cup career.

Related Stories
IND vs AUS: Virat Kohli grabs sharp diving catch as Jasprit Bumrah dismisses Mitchell Marsh | WATCH

IND vs AUS: Virat Kohli grabs sharp diving catch as Jasprit Bumrah dismisses Mitchell Marsh | WATCH

Jarvo is back! English pitch invader makes appearance in IND vs AUS match; Virat Kohli escorts him

Jarvo is back! English pitch invader makes appearance in IND vs AUS match; Virat Kohli escorts him

IND vs AUS: David Warner breaks Sachin Tendulkar, AB de Villiers massive record in World Cup history

IND vs AUS: David Warner breaks Sachin Tendulkar, AB de Villiers massive record in World Cup history

Most catches at the World Cup among active players
Player Catches
Joe Root 20
Chris Gayle 17
Faf du Plessis 16
Virat Kohli 15
Soumya Sarkar 13

Latest Cricket News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Top News

Related Cricket News

Latest News