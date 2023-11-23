India vs Australia: Here is IND vs AUS head-to-head record in T20Is ahead of five-match series

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Matthew Wade and Suryakumar Yadav will be leading Australia and India, respectively.

India vs Australia: Four days after the heartbreak of the ODI World Cup 2023, Indian fans are all set to have another dose of India vs Australia over the next 10 days. The two finalists of the 2023 World Cup are all set to lock horns in a five-match series in India which shall kickstart the preparations for another World Cup, this time a T20 one, some six months away from now. The series opener will be played on November 23 in Visakhapatnam.

The Indians would want to find life after the just concluded World Cup and would look to move on for times to come. While the absurdity of having a Bilateral series just after the ODI World Cup cannot be ruled out, this series might give these two teams an insight into preparations for that tournament in West Indies and the USA. As they lock horns in yet another Bilateral contest of the year, here we take a look at the head-to-head records in T20Is of these two.

IND vs AUS head-to-head in T20Is

India and Australia have faced each other 26 times in T20Is till now. The first meeting was in Durban in September 2007, while the latest one came in September 2022 in Hyderabad. India enjoy a superior record over the Aussies with a 15-10 lead in the 26 games contested. One match was a no-result outing.

India have an upper hand at their own home and Australia's home too. They lead the Aussies 6-4 in India and 7-4 in Australia in the 20-over format.

IND vs AUS head-to-head in numbers

Matches Played: 26

India won: 15

Australia won: 10

No result: 1

India won at home: 6

India won away: 7

Australia won at India's home: 4

Australia won at home: 4

Australia squad: Travis Head, Matthew Short, Steven Smith, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade(w/c), Sean Abbott, Adam Zampa, Nathan Ellis, Jason Behrendorff, Tanveer Sangha, Kane Richardson, Aaron Hardie

India Squad: Ishan Kishan(w), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Mukesh Kumar, Washington Sundar, Avesh Khan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Jitesh Sharm

