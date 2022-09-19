IND vs AUS LIVE: Aaron Finch laments combination as key factor, says 'Combinations key to T20 World Cup title'

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Aaron Finch

Australia skipper Aaron Finch has reflected on the right combinations for the upcoming T20 World Cup as he spoke on his team ahead of the T20 series against India, that kick starts on Tuesday. According to Finch getting the right combinations will be key for them if they are to retain the T20 World Cup on home turf.

"Every decision that we make has one eye towards the World Cup and seeing the wicket yesterday it looked like there was quite a bit of grass on it," Finch said while he spoke to the Australian media.

"For us, it's about making sure once we get there that we've had plenty of different combinations of teams that we can play because the last thing that you want is have an injury derail your whole campaign because you're pigeonholed into playing one style of cricket or one structure of team," the Aussie skipper added.

He then spoke on the conditions of Mohali and what it can offer in the encounter on Tuesday as the Aussies lock horns with the hosts.

"We know in Mohali the ball can swing around and it can carry through quite a bit.

"We'll be mindful of not being too narrow-minded in terms of our focus – what we've tried to do over the last eight to 10 months is to make sure everything we're doing in the T20 space ties back to the World Cup," the 35-year-old told reporters from Mohali on Monday.

Finch and company will be ready for the challenge against India and will know that team India will offer a good litmus test. The Indian team will have a fully-fledged squad for the series as they too try to win the T20 World Cup Down Under in a month's time.

As things stand, the Indian team will rely on the services of Jasprit Bumrah, Rohit Sharma, and Virat Kohli with the former returning after spending time on the treatment table. Team India was dealt a blow on Sunday after star pacer Mohammed Shami was ruled out of the series as he contracted Covid-19.

The first T20I between India and Australia will kick start at 7:30 PM on Tuesday both teams will look to gain the early bragging rights in the series.

