Sunday, December 03, 2023
     
  IND vs AUS 5th T20I Live Score: India seek to finish high, Australia eye consolation win in Bengaluru
IND vs AUS 5th T20I Live Score: India seek to finish high, Australia eye consolation win in Bengaluru

Indian cricket team sealed a series win with a 20-run triumph in the fourth T20I match against Australia and now seek another dominant performance to finish the home series high. Both teams are expected to make changes to their playing eleven to test their bench strength at M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Sumeet Kavthale Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: December 03, 2023 17:29 IST
IND vs AUS 5th T20I Live Score: India seek to finish high while Australia eye consolation win in Bengaluru

Suryakumar Yadav-led India are set to host the Australian team in the fifth and last T20I match at Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday, November 3. Having already secured the series, the Indian cricket team is expected to tinker with their winning combination today. Both Washington Sundar and Shivam Dube didn't get a chance to prove their worth in the first four games and might get an opportunity today. On the other hand, Matthew Wade's Australian side will be looking for a consolation win to finish the series on a positive note.  

Live updates :IND vs AUS 5th T20I Live Score Updates

  • Dec 03, 2023 5:15 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    Yashavi Jaiswal chases Faf du Plessis

    Most runs scored in T20s in 2023

    1. Jos Buttler: 1672 runs
    2. Faf du Plessis: 1251 runs
    3. Yashasvi Jaiswal: 1216 runs
    4. Shubman Gill: 1194 runs
    5. Ruturaj Gaikwad: 1189 runs
  • Dec 03, 2023 4:57 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    Squads

    India Squad: Shreyas Iyer (vc), Suryakumar Yadav (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Axar Patel, Deepak Chahar, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar, Ishan Kishan (wk), Prasidh Krishna, Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Arshdeep Singh, Tilak Varma

    Australia Squad: Matthew Wade (c & wk), Travis Head, Josh Philippe, Ben McDermott, Aaron Hardie, Tim David, Matthew Short, Ben Dwarshuis, Chris Green, Jason Behrendorff, Tanveer Sangha, Kane Richardson, Nathan Ellis

  • Dec 03, 2023 4:52 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    Welcome

    Hello and welcome to India TV's live coverage for the 5th T20I match between India and Australia today. India leads the series with a 3-1 and are favourites today to record another easy win at Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Stay tuned for regular live updates and timely scores...

