IND vs AUS 5th T20I Live Score: India seek to finish high, Australia eye consolation win in Bengaluru

Follow us on India vs Australia 5th T20I live

IND vs AUS 5th T20I Live Score: India seek to finish high while Australia eye consolation win in Bengaluru

Suryakumar Yadav-led India are set to host the Australian team in the fifth and last T20I match at Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday, November 3. Having already secured the series, the Indian cricket team is expected to tinker with their winning combination today. Both Washington Sundar and Shivam Dube didn't get a chance to prove their worth in the first four games and might get an opportunity today. On the other hand, Matthew Wade's Australian side will be looking for a consolation win to finish the series on a positive note.

Live Scorecard

Latest Cricket News