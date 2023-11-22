Wednesday, November 22, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. IND vs AUS: 3 Indian players who may not play a single match in five-match T20 series

IND vs AUS: 3 Indian players who may not play a single match in five-match T20 series

India will take on Australia in a five-match T20 series starting on Thursday, November 23 in Vizag. In what is being seen as the start of the preparation for next year's T20 World Cup, the Men in Blue led by Suryakumar Yadav will be keen to get the ball rolling straight away.

Anshul Gupta Written By: Anshul Gupta @oyegupta_ New Delhi Updated on: November 22, 2023 6:30 IST
Ishan Kishan during the India-Afghanistan World Cup 2023
Image Source : GETTY Ishan Kishan during the India-Afghanistan World Cup 2023 match in Delhi on October 11

With the dust slowly settling over India's loss to Australia in the World Cup 2023 final, the focus is shifting to the five-match T20 series between the two same opponents starting on Thursday, November 23 in Viazg. The timing of the series may not be ideal, just three days after a demanding World Cup, but it's an important one in the context of what's to come in the next 12 months. With the next T20 World Cup just eight months away, the preparation for both teams will begin with these five games.

India have picked most of the squad that played against Ireland three months ago, apart from a few including Suryakumar Yadav, who will be leading this team. From the 15 selected for the series, here's a look at players, who might be restricted to warming the bench for the whole series:

Ishan Kishan: Ishan Kishan may have done well of late in ODIs, however, he has had a treacherous run in T20Is this year. In eight innings, Kishan has scored just 97, which reduced to 60 in the last seven. Kishan averages 12.1 in T20Is in 2023 and despite being dropped from the playing XI during the West Indies series, he has been retained in the squad but it looks difficult if he will get the chance in the side.

Shivam Dube: Shivam Dube should have actually played all the matches, considering what happens to the side everytime there is an injury to Hardik Pandya, with respect to availability of pace-bowling all-rounders in the country. However, with Tilak Varma set to play at No.4, it will be difficult for Dube to get a place in the side, especially with Axar Patel back in the scheme of things.

Related Stories
WATCH | Brisbane Heat get penalised as Amelia Kerr tries to gather throw with towel in WBBL

WATCH | Brisbane Heat get penalised as Amelia Kerr tries to gather throw with towel in WBBL

FACT CHECK: Ricky Ponting's alleged 'cricket mafia' comment on BCCI exposed as fake

FACT CHECK: Ricky Ponting's alleged 'cricket mafia' comment on BCCI exposed as fake

Harbhajan Singh condemns trolling of family members of Australian cricket players

Harbhajan Singh condemns trolling of family members of Australian cricket players

Avesh Khan: On spinning tracks, India might go in with three spinners and if on flat tracks, they do decide to go with three pacers, Avesh Khan may find himself behind in the pecking order with Arshdeep Singh and Prasidh Krishna to start in all likelihood and Mukesh Kumar being the third pacer having made his debut in all three formats for India in 2023.

Latest Cricket News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp

Top News

Related Cricket News

Latest News