IND vs AUS 2nd Test: What to expect from the pitch curated at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi | READ

IND vs AUS 2nd Test: When Pat Cummin and his Australian team landed in India for the 2023 edition of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, there was only one thing playing on their minds and that was Indian spin. They started their preparations in Bangalore and once they reached Nagpur, they had all sorts of negative opinions about the turf that was prepared for the first Test match of this historic series. They had a poor show with the bat as they got bundled out for 177 odd runs in the first innings and 91 in the second innings. India batted on the same surface and went on to score 400 runs silencing the critics of the surface.

The action has now shifted to Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi and the Aussies feel that they'll have to counter similar kinds of challenges. Mitchell Starc also said that the Australian team feels that the pitch might be similar to the one that was curated in Nagpur. As of now, India are 1-0 up in the series and Australia need to do something and change their fortunes around if they want to present themselves with any chance of winning the trophy.

The Arun Jaitley Stadium pitch

Image Source : GETTY IMAGESRohit Sharma inspecting the Delhi pitch ahead of 2nd Test match

Just like every Indian pitch, the surface in Delhi will be helpful for the batters. As the pitch starts to slow down, the spinners will start to operate. The bounce is expected to die down making it difficult for the batters to survive and score runs. The average score in the first innings is 342 runs and it drops to 165 runs in the fourth innings. This is a testament to how the pitch plays with every passing day. The side that wins the toss might opt to bat first as it will be crucial to the outcome of the match.

ALSO READ | IND vs AUS 2nd Test live streaming details

Arun Jaitley Stadium Stats & Records

Matches played: 36

36 Won batting first: 6

6 Won bowling first: 13

13 Average 1st innings score: 342 runs

342 runs Average 2nd innings score: 316 runs

316 runs Average 3rd innings score: 237 runs

237 runs Average 4th innings score: 165 runs

165 runs Highest Total: 644/8 (214 overs) by West Indies vs India

644/8 (214 overs) by West Indies vs India Lowest Total: 75/10 (30.5 overs) by India vs West Indies

ALSO READ | 36-year-old record at stake, can Rohit Sharma and co. keep India's streak alive?

India Squad: Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), R. Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja (inclusion subject to fitness), Mohd Shami, Mohd Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Suryakumar Yadav.

Australia Squad: Pat Cummins (Captain), Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Lance Morris, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner

Latest Cricket News