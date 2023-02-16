IND vs AUS 2nd Test: 36-year-old record at stake, can Rohit Sharma and co. keep India's streak alive?

IND vs AUS 2nd Test: Rohit Sharma and co. are all set to face the Aussies in the second Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy as the action shifts to the capital of India, Delhi. India, the defending champions of the coveted Border-Gavaskar Trophy always started as the favourites and they have straightaway stamped their authority on the visitors. Australia were expected to be under pressure, but they crumbled on the third day of the 1st Test match as India ended up winning the match by an innings and 132 runs.

India will now face Australia in Delhi. The Test match that is to be played in the Arun Jaitley Stadium will start on February 17, 2023. The Aussies are expecting to play on a similar kind of pitch. Ahead of the Test match, Aussie quick Mitchell Starc said that his team wasn't expecting any kind of change as far as the surface is concerned. On the other hand, India not only have the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and WTC 2023 final in sight, but they also have to defend a 36-year-old record at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

India's record at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Previously known as Feroz Shah Kotla, the Arun Jaitley Stadium has been a happy hunting ground for the Indian cricket team. Interestingly, the Indian cricket team hasn't lost a single Test match on this particular venue since 1987. In 36 years, there have been two draws, but as far as a result is concerned, India have been invincible. The Indian team has faced many Test heavyweights such as Pakistan, England, Sri Lanka, Australia, and West Indies on this venue, but they have always managed to stay undefeated. West Indies had defeated India in 1987 by a margin of 5 wickets, but since then, no other international team could replicate this feat against India.

India just needs one more victory to retain the trophy and solidify their claim for the WTC 2023 finals spot. India will also become the number 1 Test team if they beat the Aussies and go up in the series by a margin of 2-0.

