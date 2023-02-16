IND vs AUS 2nd Test live streaming: When and where to watch India take on Australia | READ

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Australia celebrate after Pat Cummins dismisses Indian skipper Rohit Sharma

IND vs AUS 2nd Test live streaming: The Indian cricket team led by Rohit Sharma outplayed the Australian team by an innings and 132 runs in the first Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy that was played in Nagpur. Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, and skipper Rohit Sharma were the chief architects of team India's victory on a turf that was severely criticized by the visitors even before the first ball was bowled.

The action now shifts to Delhi where the match will be played in the Arun Jaitley stadium. India are 1-0 up in this series and they require one more win to retain the coveted Border-Gavaskar Trophy. This match will also mark Cheteshwar Pujara's 100th Test appearance for India. India's opener KL Rahul struggled with the bat and it has been the same with Suryakumar Yadav who made his debut for India in the 1st Test match.

The Australian team on the other hand have plenty of problems to address. They are expecting to play on a similar kind of surface as compared to Nagpur. They are also plagued with multiple injury issues with Cameron Green and Mitchell Starc doubtful for participation. Starc was expected to make an appearance for Australia in the second Test, but as per recent developments, Starc still lacks strength in his fingers.

When will the 2nd IND vs AUS Test match be played?

The 2nd Test match will be played from February 17, 2023, to February 21, 2023

Where will the 2nd IND vs AUS Test match be played?

The 2nd Test match will be played at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

When will the 2nd IND vs AUS Test match start?

The match will start at 9:30 AM IST

Where will the 2nd IND vs AUS Test match be telecasted?

The match will be telecasted on the Star Sports Network

Where can the 2nd IND vs AUS Test match be live-streamed?

The 2nd Test match can be live streamed on Disney+Hotstar

What are the squads?

India Squad: Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), R. Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja (inclusion subject to fitness), Mohd Shami, Mohd Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Suryakumar Yadav.

Australia Squad: Pat Cummins (Captain), Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Lance Morris, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner

