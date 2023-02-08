IND vs AUS, 1st Test, Live Streaming Details | When and where to watch India vs Australia on TV, online?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IND vs AUS - Live Streaming Details

India and Australia are all set to take on each other in the 1st of the 4-match Test series starting Feb 9, Thursday. India have won and dominated the last few editions of the series and the ball is in Australia's court this time to turn things around. Before we deep dive into all the action, here are the live streaming details of the match.

When will India vs Australia 1st Test take place?

The 1st Test between India and Australia will be held on February 9, Thursday.

Where will India vs Australia 1st Test take place?

The 1st Test between India and Australia will take place at Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur.

When will India vs Australia 1st Test start?

The 1st Test between India and Australia will start at 9:30 AM (IST). Toss will take place at 9 AM (IST).

Where can we watch the live streaming of India vs Australia 1st Test on TV?

Live streaming of the 1st Test between India vs Australia match will be available on Star Sports Network.

Where can we watch the live streaming of India vs Australia 1st Test online?

Live streaming of the 1st Test between India vs Australia match will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

India vs Australia: Test Series Schedule

1st Test: Feb 09 - Feb 13 at Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur

2nd Test: Feb 17 - Feb 21 at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

3rd Test: Mar 01 - Mar 05 at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala

4th Test: Mar 09 - Mar 13, Monat Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

*All matches start at 9:30 AM IST

Full Squads

India’s Test squad for the first two Tests against Australia: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), R. Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja

Australia: Pat Cummins (capt), Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Lance Morris, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner

