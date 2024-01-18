IND vs AFG: Amidst super over drama, Rohit Sharma achieves massive personal milestones with his century

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma's comeback to T20I cricket after 14 months wasn't memorable as he bagged two consecutive ducks in the first two T20Is against Afghanistan. Come the third and final match of the series, there was a lot of pressure on him and to make things worse, India were reduced to 22/4 in less than five overs. But then the man joined hands with Rinku Singh and led from the front to take India to a massive total of 212 runs in their 20 overs.

He batted for the entire innings and smashed his fifth T20I century remaining unbeaten on 121 off 69 balls with 11 fours and eight sixes to his name. His 11th four of the innings turned out to be crucial for Rohit as he completed 1000 fours in his T20 career. In T20Is, Rohit has smacked 359 fours and the remaining have obviously come in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Overall, the India captain became the 10th player to achieve this milestone in the shortest format and among Indians, as expected Virat Kohli is on top with 1074 fours in his T20 career.

Most fours in T20 cricket

What is the other milestone Rohit Sharma achieved?

Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma also became the first ever cricketer in history to complete 300 sixes in a single country. When he hit seventh six of his innings, the India captain reached the milestone of hitting those many sixes in India. Martin Guptill is next in this list with 256 sixes to his name in New Zealand while former BlackCaps captain smacked 230 maximums in the Kiwi nation during his illustrious career.

Chris Gayle is next to have hit 228 sixes in the West Indies. MS Dhoni is at the fifth place with 186 sixes in India while Virat Kohli has hit 148 maximums at home so far.

Most sixes in a single country