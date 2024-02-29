If this doesn't apply to all...: Irfan Pathan takes sly dig at Hardik on 'domestic participation' debate

Follow us on Image Source : AP/IRFAN PATHAN X Irfan Pathan has taken a dig at Hardik Pandya regarding BCCI's recommendation that players feature in domestic cricket when not playing for India

The BCCI dropped a bombshell on Wednesday, February 28 while announcing the annual retainership contracts for the Indian men's team as the duo of Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer was dropped from the list. The board advised the players to feature in domestic cricket when not playing for India. The same argument might have hurt Kishan and Iyer as they didn't play Ranji Trophy in the last few weeks despite the BCCI secretary Jay Shah's warning in the notice to all the players.

"The BCCI has recommended that all athletes give precedence to participating in domestic cricket during periods when they are not representing the national team," the board said in the release. However, former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan wasn't sure if this rule will apply to all players while name-dropping Hardik Pandya. Pathan wondered if someone like Hardik would play white-ball domestic cricket when he is not playing for India.

"They are talented cricketers, both Shreyas and Ishan. Hoping they bounce back and come back stronger," Pathan wrote on Twitter (now X). "If players like Hardik don’t want to play red ball cricket, should he and others like him participate in white-ball domestic cricket when they aren’t on national duty? If this doesn’t apply to all, then Indian cricket won’t achieve the desired results!" Pathan added.

The BCCI's decision has begun an interesting debate given some of the first-choice players haven't played domestic cricket for long when they take a break or return from a long injury layoff. Hence, it will be the board's responsibility to keep a check on if the rule is being followed consistently and with all the players.

Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer now, on the other hand, would hope to have smashing IPL seasons in order to return to the Indian team.