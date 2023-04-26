ICC Rankings: Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan moves closer to Suryakumar Yadav in T20I standings

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Mohammad Rizwan, Suryakumar Yadav

Pakistan star opener Mohammad Rizwan has come closer to India star batter Suryakumar Yadav in the ICC Men’s T20I Batting Rankings announced on Wednesday. Rizwan played an unbeaten knock of 98 runs off 62 balls during the fifth and final match of the T20I series against New Zealand. Moreover, he ended the series as the highest run-scorer with 162 runs.

Suryakumar, however, is still leading the standings with 906 rating points. On the other hand, due to his impressive performance, Rizwan has been rewarded 13 rating points and his total has risen from 798 to 811 points. He is in second place with a difference of less than 100 rating points.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam lost 13 rating points after his underwhelming performance in the T20I series and currently has 756 points. However, he has maintained the third position.

