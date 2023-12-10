'I will give my parents their dream car': WPL auction's sensation Vrinda Dinesh

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Vrinda Dinesh.

Indian prodigy Vrinda Dinesh on Saturday wrote a piece of history as she became the second-most-expensive uncapped player in the Women's Premier League. Vrinda attracted interest from several franchises but UP Warriorz were able to make the winning bid for the Karnataka batter at INR 1.3 Crore.

Vrinda, who was training at the time of the auction, spoke in detail about the development. She said that she did not video call her mother and instead made an audio call to not see her tears. "I think she (mother) was in tears. I did not video call her because I knew I would see those tears. I just called her and it was a very faint voice," Vrinda said in an interaction organised by UP Warriorz.

The 22-year-old added that she wants to gift her parents the dream car that they want. "I just knew that you know, they were really overwhelmed. They were very happy for me. And, you know, I just want to make them proud said. I will give my parents the car they have always dreamed of. That is my first goal right now and I will see whatever later on," she said.

'No price-tag pressure': Vrinda

The 22-year-old was picked for 1.3 crore and there can be pressure on any player when they bag a big cheque like that. But Vrinda says she is not getting worried over the price tag. "This price tag is not something in my hands. I have just been picked and I just want to give it my best. I do not think this price tag is going to make much of a difference because, at the end of the day, I am just here to play and enjoy the sport," she added.

The Warriorz picked only five players at the bidding war including Vrinda as they had a core group set already. Danni Wyatt, Poonam Khemnar, Saima Thakor and Gouher Sultana and still walk back with 1.90 crore purse with them. Warriorz have a full 18-member squad.

