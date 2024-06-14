'I get in trouble...': State spokesperson on USA beating Pakistan in country's maiden T20 World Cup campaign

Follow us on Image Source : AP/SCREENGRAB US State Spokesperson Matthew Miller was asked to comment on the country's historic win against Pakistan in T20 World Cup

US State spokesperson Matthew Miller received a googly during his address at the White House when a reporter asked him about the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup in the country and the hosts' performance in the tournament, especially against Pakistan, which ended up in a historic result. USA in their maiden T20 World Cup campaign have already beaten Canada and Pakistan and find themselves on the brink of a Super 8 qualification.

USA beating Pakistan was a huge result not just for the tournament but for cricket in the country given it opened up eyes for many with respect to the sport in the country, however, Miller cunningly left the googly alone with a clever response saying, "I often get in trouble when I try to comment on things beyond my area of expertise, and I would say Pakistan's cricket team is certainly in that category."

Miller's response was a reflection of the lack of popularity of the game in the country, which is the ICC's gameplan to make the game popular in the States, by taking the T20 World Cup to cities like New York and Dallas and the way the home team has played, it has been a huge contributor in increased inquisitiveness for the local audience and the media.

Rain and Ireland stand between USA, Pakistan and the sole remaining Super 8 spot from Group A with India already sealing one of them. The USA need to beat Ireland or if the rain gods continue to be relentless in Florida, as they have been, their job will be done as Pakistan can reach a maximum of four points.

Hence, USA have a golden chance to not just qualify for the Super 8 but also the 2026 T20 World Cup while putting the team on the sporting map of the country which the NFL, NBA and Baseball currently dominate.