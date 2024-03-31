Hilarious! 3 Bangladesh fielders juggle, fumble and still drop the catch as SL batter survives - WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB Three Bangladesh players dropped a catch of Prabath Jayasuriya in a comedy of errors on Day 2 of the second Test against Sri Lanka

Bangladesh players Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shahadat Hossain Dipu and Zakir Hasan combined for one of the most bizarre dropped catches of all time on Day 2 of the second Test against Sri Lanka in Chattogram on Sunday, March 31. Prabath Jayasuriya survived what could have been an easy catch but the Bangladesh players made it look like it was the most difficult catch on planet earth.

The incident took place in the 121st over when the pacer Khaled Ahmed induced Prabath Jayasuirya's outside edge. The ball came at a comfortable height at first slip for Bangladesh skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto but he spilt it and couldn't hold on to it even on the second attempt. However, thankfully for Bangladesh, Dipu in the second slip was alert enough to turn around and attempt to take the catch but he too dropped it.

Then Zakir Hasan at the third slip had his chance and dived to his right to make a final attempt but he too couldn't and probably the worst dropped catch was registered in cricket history. It was as tedious and as hilarious as it could get as all three players were left staring at the ball in front of them on the ground. The trio had the opportunity to take one of the best relay catches of all time but ended up making it probably the worst.

The drop cost Bangladesh further as the partnership between Kamindu Mendis and Jayasuriya was just of eight runs when the ball fell out of their players' grasp three times and eventually the duo ended up stitching a 65-run stand. The partnership was crucial in Sri Lanka getting their score in excess of 500 as even though Jayasuriya got out for 28, he spent time in the middle with Mendis, who stitched small partnerships with the tailenders to frustrate Bangladesh further.

Bangladesh scored 55 runs by the end of the day's play while losing the wicket of opener Mahmudul Hasan Joy. Bangladesh still are 476 runs behind and will need their batters to play out of their skins to save the match.