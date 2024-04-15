Heinrich Klaasen enjoys battle against two Indian spinners who challenge him the most

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Heinrich Klaasen

Heinrich Klaasen has transformed his batting superbly according to the modern day requirements. He is now a six-hitting machine possessing the ability to turn the game on its head from any position. The man is currently playing for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and has already scored 186 runs in five matches at a strike rate of 193.75 with 17 sixes to his name. On the contrary, the wicketkeeper-batter has only hit seven fours.

Klaasen is one of the toughest batters to bowl at these days. However, he finds it challenging to face two Indian spinners - Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravindra Jadeja. Talking about Chahal who is playing for Rajasthan Royals in IPL, Klaasen recalls getting out to him on a couple of occasions but also rejoices smashing him for sixes. At the same time, the Proteas batter has also lauded Chahal for coming up with variations and also sticking to his game plan. As for Jadeja, his accuracy is what finds Klaasen challenging and is looking forward to facing him later in the season again.

"I like facing [Yuzvendra] Chahal. It's always been a good battle. He's got me out a couple of times and I've been scoring off him, so that ratio is nice, I feel. I know he's an excellent bowler, he's one of my good friends as well so that will always be a nice challenge. He's one of the bowlers that is always sticking to his gameplan. Even if you hit him for a couple of good shots, he still follows his process. Obviously he's one of my mates so you want to take him down. He's been good.

"And Jadeja has been good on his type of wickets. So that's always a nice challenge. So those two spinners in particular, it's been good. I haven't faced a lot of Jadeja so I am looking forward to more of that," Klaasen said while speaking to Cricbuzz. Klaasen also picked SuperSport Park in Centurion as his favourite venue to bat while also clarifying that he also loves playing at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad which is also the home ground of SRH.

"Super Sport Park - I don't think there's any better place in the world to play cricket at, especially on a Friday night. And Boland Park (Paarl) has always been my favourite. The mountains in the backdrop and the sun set looks just unbelievable. In the IPL, I obviously enjoy Hyderabad. The wicket has been fantastic there. But probably one of the loudest places I've been to is Mumbai. It's a nice wicket too, as well and a great atmosphere," Klaasen added.