Head-to-head record between India, New Zealand in ODIs, ICC 50-over knockout matches ahead of World Cup semis

India are all set to square off against the runners-up of the previous ODI World Cup edition New Zealand in the first semifinal of the ongoing World Cup at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday, November 13. This contest is going to be a rematch of the 2019 edition when both sides were up against each other at Old Trafford in Manchester. The Kiwis had trumped the Men in Blue in that game by 18 runs.

Though India are in red-hot form in the ongoing spectacle and have the home advantage, things can still go awry as the Blackcaps have been India's nemesis in ICC events.

India have faced New Zealand in three ICC knockout matches. The first encounter between the two teams was the final of the ICC Knockout 2000 tournament when the Stephen Fleming-led side had pipped India by four wickets. The two sides then locked horns with each other in the semis of the 2019 World Cup and the result once again went in favour of the Kiwis.

The final of the inaugural edition of the World Test Championship was the last ICC knockout game that involved the two sides and India had to suffer disappointment again as they lost the contest by eight wickets.

India vs New Zealand head-to-head ODI record:

Matches Played India Won New Zealand Won No Result 117 59 50 8

However, India's recent four-wicket win over New Zealand at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium (HPCA) in Dharamsala surely has given them the psychological advantage that they would require ahead of the semis in Mumbai. It will be a day-night affair with a reserve day in place in case rain plays spoilsport.

India vs New Zealand head-to-head record in ODI World Cup:

Matches Played India Won New Zealand Won No Result 10 4 5 1

