Friday, April 12, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. 'He either breaks my foot or bat': Suryakumar Yadav on Indian bowler he hasn't faced in 2-3 years

'He either breaks my foot or bat': Suryakumar Yadav on Indian bowler he hasn't faced in 2-3 years

Suryakumar Yadav announced his arrival in IPL 2024 with a 52-run knock off 19 balls against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). But which Indian bowler he is talking about not facing in the nets? India cricketer opens up at length about the same.

Aditya Kukalyekar Written By: Aditya Kukalyekar @adikukalyekar New Delhi Published on: April 12, 2024 18:17 IST
IPL 2024
Image Source : BCCI/IPL Suryakumar Yadav

Mumbai Indians (MI) defeated Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) comfortably in the 25th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) chasing down 197 runs in just 15.3 overs. Suryakumar Yadav was one of the heroes of the win smashing 52 runs off 19 balls, a much-needed knock for him on his return from injury especially after bagging a second-ball duck in the previous game. Apart from him, Jasprit Bumrah was the one who hogged the limelight for his exceptional bowling and also won the player of the match.

Bumrah picked up a sensational five-wicket haul returning with figures of 5/21 in his four overs. While opening up on his India and MI teammate, Surya hilariously revealed that he has not faced Bumrah in the nets for two-three years now as he is so accurate at delivering a pin point yorkers. "It is always good to have Jasprit by your side. It has been 2 to 3 years, have never batted Jasprit in the nets. Either he breaks my bat or my foot," Surya said while speaking after the match.

For the unversed, Suryakumar Yadav fought several injuries over the last three months and also underwent sports hernia surgery. He was at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) all this while and only returned to the MI camp for the Delhi Capitals game on April 7. "It is always good to be back in Wankhede. Joining the squad was great. Mentally I was here, just physically in Bangalore (for recovery at NCA). Coming at Wankhede, chasing 200, if there is dew it is important to take a chance. We wanted to finish early for the net run rate. 

"I just try to play the field. I practice these shots. It is in my muscle memory," Surya said while speaking of his batting style in the shortest format of the game.

Related Stories
IPL 2024: 3 reasons why RCB can still qualify for playoffs

IPL 2024: 3 reasons why RCB can still qualify for playoffs

'We'll try our best': Dinesh Karthik's motivating words for RCB team and fans after crushing loss

'We'll try our best': Dinesh Karthik's motivating words for RCB team and fans after crushing loss

'Really want to win World Cup': Rohit Sharma hints at playing in 2027 ODI World Cup

'Really want to win World Cup': Rohit Sharma hints at playing in 2027 ODI World Cup

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Cricket News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement