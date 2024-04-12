'He either breaks my foot or bat': Suryakumar Yadav on Indian bowler he hasn't faced in 2-3 years

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI/IPL Suryakumar Yadav

Mumbai Indians (MI) defeated Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) comfortably in the 25th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) chasing down 197 runs in just 15.3 overs. Suryakumar Yadav was one of the heroes of the win smashing 52 runs off 19 balls, a much-needed knock for him on his return from injury especially after bagging a second-ball duck in the previous game. Apart from him, Jasprit Bumrah was the one who hogged the limelight for his exceptional bowling and also won the player of the match.

Bumrah picked up a sensational five-wicket haul returning with figures of 5/21 in his four overs. While opening up on his India and MI teammate, Surya hilariously revealed that he has not faced Bumrah in the nets for two-three years now as he is so accurate at delivering a pin point yorkers. "It is always good to have Jasprit by your side. It has been 2 to 3 years, have never batted Jasprit in the nets. Either he breaks my bat or my foot," Surya said while speaking after the match.

For the unversed, Suryakumar Yadav fought several injuries over the last three months and also underwent sports hernia surgery. He was at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) all this while and only returned to the MI camp for the Delhi Capitals game on April 7. "It is always good to be back in Wankhede. Joining the squad was great. Mentally I was here, just physically in Bangalore (for recovery at NCA). Coming at Wankhede, chasing 200, if there is dew it is important to take a chance. We wanted to finish early for the net run rate.

"I just try to play the field. I practice these shots. It is in my muscle memory," Surya said while speaking of his batting style in the shortest format of the game.