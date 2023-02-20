Monday, February 20, 2023
     
INDW vs IREW: Harmanpreet Kaur creates first of its kind record in Indian women's cricket history | READ

INDW vs IREW: Harmanpreet Kaur created two unique records in the team's game against Ireland. Read on.

Kartik Mehindru Written By: Kartik Mehindru @mehindrukartik New Delhi Published on: February 20, 2023 19:24 IST
Harmanpreet Kaur
Image Source : GETTY Harmanpreet Kaur

Harmanpreet Kaur scripted history as she became the first Indian woman cricketer to score 3000 T2OI runs. In the all-time list, Kaur stands at number four, behind Stafanie Taylor, who has 3166 international runs. The record came to be in India's game aganist Ireland in the ongoing Women's T20 World Cup 2023.

Most Runs In Women's T20Is

  1. Suzie Bates: 3820 
  2. Meg Lanning: 3346
  3. Stafanie Taylor: 3166
  4. Harmanpreet Kaur: 
  5. Sophie Devine: 2969

Record-Breaking Kaur

Not only this, Kaur become the first and only player on the planet- across Men and Women's cricket to feature in 150 T20I games for India. Kaur played her 149th T20I against England on Sunday and shattered Rohit Sharma's record for most appearances (148) in the shortest format. She has now featured in her 150th game against Ireland. 

